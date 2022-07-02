Andromeda Spaceways Magazine (ASM) is an Australian speculative fiction magazine featuring short stories, poetry, interviews, and reviews. The magazine is published quarterly in digital formats, and a special print-only anthology of best stories is compiled annually.

ASM currently offers the following opportunities for advertising:

On the ASM website

The ASM website is visited by roughly 800 to 1,500 unique users per month, totalling between 1,000 and 2,000 sessions per month. The top three countries from which users access the website are the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. Most users access the ASM website via a desktop or laptop.

Rates and Specifications

Website

Website ads run on a month-to-month schedule. All prices are in Australian dollars. We require an image and a URL to link to the advertised product/service/webpage.

Right Sidebar Option This ad position appears on every page (except product pages) at the side of content on desktops and some tablets, scrolling down with the website visitor. On mobile devices/smaller screens, the ad position moves to the end of the page content. Price: $75 per month

$75 per month Dimensions (pixels): 225 x 335 max

225 x 335 max File format: JPG

JPG Size: 150kb max Footer Option This ad position appears on every page in the footer and is larger than the sidebar ad (depending on the size of the supplied image). Price: $60 per month

$60 per month Dimensions (pixels): 350 x 520 max

350 x 520 max File format: JPG

JPG Size: 200kb max

Process

Please use the Contact Form to ask about available advertising slots. In the “Send to” field, pick “Advertising”. Discuss your advertising needs with the responding ASM representative. Once given the go-ahead, submit payment via the heading “Payment” below. Email the ASM representative your advertising materials: High-quality cover image according to the specifications mentioned in the dropdown menus above.

A retailer link (or Books2Read link).

The book’s title and author name(s).

The month your add will appear.

Quote the payment invoice number.

Payment

Refunds

ASM will refund your payment under the following circumstances:

You decide not to advertise with us before the month your ad is scheduled to appear.

the month your ad is scheduled to appear. An unexpected event shuts down the website. An alien invasion does not count—they may want to buy your book!

Disclaimer

All advertising is subject to our approval. ASM reserves the right not to publish material that contravenes the standards upheld by the magazine. The advertiser assumes all liability for their advertising material and all responsibility for any claims made against ASM resulting from their ad.

Contact

